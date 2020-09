WADSWORTH -- Nancy Foreman, 87, of Wadsworth, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Bessie Thalacker in Fort Dodge, Iowa on May 6, 1933. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to a charity of your choice . Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com