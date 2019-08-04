|
|
Nancy Galley
GREEN - Nancy Galley, 80, of Green, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 after complications from a stroke.
Nancy was a fun-loving, funny, kind-hearted woman and a loving wife and mother who raised her sons to be good to their wives and good role models to their children. Her children and grandchildren always knew they could expect a thoughtfully selected birthday or holiday card from Nancy, even long after her stash from her days as a merchandiser for American Greetings was exhausted. Even better than her carefully-selected cards, however, was the much-anticipated birthday phone call that always included Nancy's off-key rendition of "Happy Birthday". This was a tradition that everyone who was lucky enough to be in Nancy's circle looked forward to every year. If you were in that circle of friends, you also knew she was a former majorette. Nancy was very proud of her baton-twirling skills and often used the captive audience at family gatherings as an excuse to bring out the baton.
Nancy was an avid reader who loved her lunches with girlfriends, travel with her sister-in-law, Jackie or her cousin, Rosie (and sometimes even Dave), and she especially enjoyed the beach and a glass of wine. She was incredibly thoughtful, loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh, had a smile that was infectious, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her golf-loving husband of 58 years, David; her baby sister, Cathy Shepherd; her two awesome sons and their equally awesome wives: Mike and Maria Galley and Jim and Kim Galley; and seven incredible grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart and was intensely proud of: Jimmy, Matthew, Kelley, Justin, Nina, Alyssa, and Kara - all of whom were incredibly fortunate to have had Nancy in their lives.
A 'Celebration of Life' for family and friends will be held, in lieu of a service, because Nancy always preferred a party to a funeral. Friends are invited to join her family in celebrating Nancy's life at the Green location of Belgrade Gardens at 12:30 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , a charity close to Nancy's heart.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019