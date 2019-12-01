Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Nancy Glenny


1947 - 2019
Nancy Glenny Obituary
) Nancy Glenny, 72, passed away at home on November 24, 2019. Born in Akron on October 1, 1947 to the late Gerald and Geraldine Mealy, Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Nancy retired from the Ohio EPA in 2007. Nancy enjoyed her grandchildren & loved watching reality T.V. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Parsons. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kimberlie Kenepp and son, Kevin Patonai; grandchildren: Kyle Kenepp and Lillian Patonai; brother, Robert Mealy; her beloved cat Ninja; her best friend of 72 years, Carol Haywood and dedicated therapist and friend, Sandra Ritterback. The family would also like to thank Dr. Schukay for the loving and compassionate care given to Nancy during her illness, as well as the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department for their dedication and excellent care. Nancy has been cremated and a private committal of ashes will take place. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
