Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burton Congregational Church
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Burton Congregational Church
14558 West Park St
Burton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Bonnema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Bonnema

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. Bonnema Obituary
Nancy J. Bonnema

Nancy J. Bonnema, age 77, of Painesville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Cleveland on August 8, 1941, daughter of the late Thomas D. and Marta (Mueller) Oliver.

Nancy was a graduate of North High School in Willoughby. She attended Bill Hixson's Floral School in Lakewood, Ohio, and Phil Rulloda School of Floral Design in Arizona. She was owner and designer at A.H. Christiansons Floral Studio in Burton, Ohio for 20 years. Nancy married Albert H. Bonnema on August 20, 1960 and moved from Euclid to Painesville in 1968. She attended Bible Community Church in Mentor where she was a Sunday School Teacher and currently attends Lenox Christian Fellowship. Nancy was a board member and former Vice President of the Burton Chamber of Commerce and a member of the U.H. Ladies Aux. of Geauga Hospital.

She especially loved being with her family who will miss her dearly. The family would like to give a "special thank you" for the Cherished Companions Home Care and the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Albert of 58 years; three sons, Albert Jr. (Sheila) of Beavercreek, Ohio, Brian of Painesville, and Thomas (Lisa) of Painesville; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Courtney), Jessica, Adriana, Tessa, Shawna, Blake (Sydnee), Garret, and Sidney; two great grandchildren, Nathan and Krista; her sister, Susan Oliver and brother Michael Oliver both of Jefferson. Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Oliver Jr.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held 1 to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Burton Congregational Church, 14558 West Park St., Burton, OH 44021.

Sly Family Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements. Share condolences and memories at www.slyffh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now