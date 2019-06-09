Nancy J. Bonnema



Nancy J. Bonnema, age 77, of Painesville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Cleveland on August 8, 1941, daughter of the late Thomas D. and Marta (Mueller) Oliver.



Nancy was a graduate of North High School in Willoughby. She attended Bill Hixson's Floral School in Lakewood, Ohio, and Phil Rulloda School of Floral Design in Arizona. She was owner and designer at A.H. Christiansons Floral Studio in Burton, Ohio for 20 years. Nancy married Albert H. Bonnema on August 20, 1960 and moved from Euclid to Painesville in 1968. She attended Bible Community Church in Mentor where she was a Sunday School Teacher and currently attends Lenox Christian Fellowship. Nancy was a board member and former Vice President of the Burton Chamber of Commerce and a member of the U.H. Ladies Aux. of Geauga Hospital.



She especially loved being with her family who will miss her dearly. The family would like to give a "special thank you" for the Cherished Companions Home Care and the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.



Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Albert of 58 years; three sons, Albert Jr. (Sheila) of Beavercreek, Ohio, Brian of Painesville, and Thomas (Lisa) of Painesville; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Courtney), Jessica, Adriana, Tessa, Shawna, Blake (Sydnee), Garret, and Sidney; two great grandchildren, Nathan and Krista; her sister, Susan Oliver and brother Michael Oliver both of Jefferson. Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Oliver Jr.



A Gathering of family and friends will be held 1 to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Burton Congregational Church, 14558 West Park St., Burton, OH 44021.



Sly Family Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements. Share condolences and memories at www.slyffh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019