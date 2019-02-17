Nancy J. Dove (nee Slesinger)



Nancy J. Dove (nee Slesinger), age 59, of Medina, passed away at home with her family on February 13, 2019. She was born March 27, 1959, in Cleveland, to Edwin and Joan (nee Figurski) Slesinger.



Nancy's kindness to all, and strong will, were an inspiration for her children, grandchildren, and all who knew her. She enjoyed Cleveland sports. She loved her Indians, Browns and the Cavaliers. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.



She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian, Adam, and Amanda (Grant) Shalter; father, Edwin Slesinger; grandchildren, Addison Shalter and Eddie Dove; sister, Jackie (Leo) Travagliante; step-grandfather, Lou Biro; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dove, and her mother, Joan.



Arrangements for Nancy have been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fairlawn, Ohio at a later date.