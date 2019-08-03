|
Nancy J. Havlock
STOW -- Nancy J. Havlock, 85, passed away August 1, 2019. Born in Cleveland, she was a resident of Stow since 1992 and had been employed with the Bedford City Schools System as a children's librarian for 26 years. Nancy was a member of Holy Family Parish. She enjoyed golfing, reading and most of all spending time with her friends and family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Stella (Strelicki) Odziemski; brother, Lawrence Odziemski. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Havlock; son, Jeffrey (Christine) Havlock; daughters, Jean (James) Sukys and Judy (Scott) Berger; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Michelle, James, Daniel, Sean, Ryan, Clay, Cole and great-grandchild, Andrew Benedict.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, TODAY, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2019