Nancy J. Hull
1945 - 2020
) Nancy J. Hull, age 75, of Akron passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1945 to the late Raymond and Alice Holmes Timms, and remained a lifelong area resident. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Dale Hull, Jr., and grandson, Cory Hull. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 55 years, Gary D. Hull, Sr.; daughter, Tammy (Bert Hershberger) Royer; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hull; grandchildren, Gary D. (Jess Lester) Hull III, Andrew (Erica) Royer, Alex Hull; great-granddaughter, Luna Hull; siblings, Raymond C. (Karen) Timms, Jr., Jane (John) McCutcheon, Bob (Cathy) Timms, and Jim (Jackie) Timms; many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was devoted to her family, who brought her the greatest joy. She was especially fond of her children and grandchildren. Per Nancy's wishes, cremation has taken place, and her family will celebrate her life when all who loved her may join. Donations if desired may be made to Newcomer Funeral Home, to help defray funeral costs. To leave a message for Nancy's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
