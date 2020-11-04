) Nancy Jane Wilburn (nee Pearce), 94, passed away peacefully at home in Lakeside, OH on October 30, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born in Youngstown, OH on July 27, 1926 to Henry M. and Lydia M. Pearce. She is survived by her four children, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Children: Marti Wilburn (Ed) of Lakeside, OH; David Wilburn (Denise) and Tom Wilburn of Akron, OH and Susan Wilburn of Olympia, WA; grandchildren: Jessica Tarr (Steve) and Mathew Wilburn of Akron, OH and David Silvester (Julie) of Grapevine, TX; great grandchildren: Emmitt Tarr, Eric Silvester and Lauren Silvester. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Pearce of Youngstown, Ohio. She was predeceased by her parents and her ex-husband, Quentin Stacy Wilburn. Nancy had a life-long love of Lakeside, where she lived for 30 years and which she instilled in all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who visited every summer meeting annually in Lakeside during "birthday" week to celebrate her birthday and that of two of her children. She is a graduate of Struthers High School and attended the music conservatory at Baldwin-Wallace College. She was a talented singer and regular soloist in the church. She sang in church choirs in Poland, Lorain and Akron, OH and in Albany, NY. In addition to her church choir activities, she was active in the United Methodist Women serving as President and other offices over many decades and acted as a mentor to many current and past UMW leaders. She was a librarian and hostess at the Lakeside Women's Club for many years. Nancy taught school for 30 years in the school systems of Lorain and Akron, Ohio and Delmar, NY. She was well known as a substitute music teacher for her 'history of rock music' curriculum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or Ottawa County Senior Resources. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
