) Bentley Nancy Bentley, 92, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, after a short illness. Nancy was born July 20, 1927 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from East High School in 1945 as well as the University of Akron in 1951. She was also a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. On August 20, 1949 she married the love her life, Darrell Bentley. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary! After moving to Tallmadge, Ohio in 1964, she was always involved in various community groups including the Tallmadge Garden Club, several bridge/card clubs, bowling leagues, the Board of Elections, PTA, Eastern Star, and fondly the Tallmadge Band Boosters. Nancy was also an active member of the Tallmadge United Methodist Church. In 2017, Nancy and Darrell moved to Melbourne, Florida to be closer to their daughter and family. Nancy didn't think of herself as, or act the age of 92, as she was always involved in all the family parties and game nights! All who met her, loved her. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Darrell Bentley; her daughter, Linda Bentley (Michael) Bozica; granddaughter, Mallorie (Brian) Robl; great-grandson, Owen Robl; and many many other "bonus" children and grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A "celebration of her life well lived" will be held at the Tallmadge United Methodist Church at a later date, to be determined. Her final resting destination will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020