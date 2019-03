Nancy Jo Donnenwirth



Heaven gained an angel when Nancy Jo Donnenwirth, 80, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Born June 3, 1938, to Mariam (June) and Nathan Fraleigh, Nancy and siblings were raised by June and step-father Robert (Bob) Witzberger.



Robert (Bob) Donnenwirth and Nancy married, August 23, 1959 and raised their family in Canal Fulton. Nancy drove school bus for Northwest Local School District for more than 25 years and found her retirement paradise in a beach house in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Ellen Donahue; grandson, Ryan Paul Watson and siblings, Norma Daley, Robin Bishop and brothers, Ronald and Alan Fraleigh. Nancy leaves behind her husband, Bob; daughters, Jo Ann Donnenwirth, Peggy Impellizerri; son, Robert (Angela) Donnenwirth; brothers, Donald (Jane), Larry (Karen) and Gary (Jennifer) Fraleigh; best friends, Mary Ann Donnenwirth and Pam Orr. Nancy loved ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Aunt Nan loved many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call on WEDNESDAY, March 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St., East (Rte.93),Canal Fulton where services will also be held on THURSDAY, March 7th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aultman Hospice.