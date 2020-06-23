Nancy Jo Pyle
1943 - 2020
Nancy Jo Pyle, age 77, of Randolph, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. She was born February 21, 1943, in Shellmar, Maryland, to parents, Thomas and Josephine Swansboro. Nancy was a devoted homemaker who cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers, especially her orchids. Nancy also collected gemstones and made jewelry. She was also a talented seamstress. On March 18, 1961, she married her beloved husband John Pyle. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage and raised their three daughters: Cheryl Jenkins, Virginia (Todd) Jones, and Kathleen (Robert) Schulz. Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew Jenkins, Ashley Jenkins, Nicole Powell, Jared Powell, Julia Jones, and Austin Mitchen; as well as her great-grandchildren: Amerie Jenkins and Penny Mitchen; her brother, Jim; and her sister ,Joan. Cremation has taken place, and friends and family will be received Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Ron Lanham at 11 a.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Inurnment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. It is required that everyone attending the calling hours wear a mask and practice social distancing. The number of individuals permitted in the funeral home at any one time will be limited. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Randolph Fire Department. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
