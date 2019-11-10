|
Nancy Johnson enjoyed a full and wonderful life for 88 years. She was born to John and Margaret Kuhns in Springfield, Ohio. She attended Baldwin Wallace College as a music major but graduated with a B.S. in Education. While there, she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and Mu Phi Epsilon, music honorary. Having found her love at BW, she married Hobe after graduation. As a Methodist minister's wife, she called many places in Ohio home: Moreland, North Industry, Kent, St. Clairsville, Mt. Vernon, Lakewood, and Mentor. One move took them overseas to South Korea for six years in the 1960's as Methodist missionaries. While there, Nancy taught English and ministered to political prisoners. Nancy went back to college in her 50's to earn her Master's Degree in Community Counseling. She then worked at the Tri-County Women's Center and the Juvenile Court. The move to Mt. Vernon led her to a four-year stint at Head Start. Kent was Nancy's home by choice, and it was there that she and Hobe enjoyed retirement including summer visits with their four daughters, spouses and six grandchildren. They were also fortunate to travel with friends to fascinating places in the U.S., Canada and five other continents. They continued their service by volunteering for Meals on Wheels and at the County Clothing Center. She loved being "Grandma Nancy" at Tree City Preschool as well as being a pen pal to elementary students in Kent. Throughout all of her moves, she took every opportunity to sing in choral groups, church choirs and solo invitations. She remained active with the United Methodist Women, serving as an officer on district and state levels. Nancy was also proud of having been a member of P.E.O. since she was 20-years-old following the tradition of her mother and grandmother. Nancy will be dearly missed by: daughters, Cathy Brown of Rootstown, Becky Friedman (Greg) of Lorain, Beth Myers of Waxahachie, Texas and Linda Clarke (Bob) of Milford, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Lena (Josh), Tim (Lizzie), Tyler, Jessy (John), Connor (Lauren), and Julie (Chris); great granddaughter, Penny; sister, Pat McCormick (Mac); nephews, Mike (Kelly) and Steve (JoEllen); and dear friend, Mark George. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hobert, in 2007 and son-in-law, John Brown. Nancy spent the last six years of her life at Copeland Oaks retirement community in Sebring, Ohio, where she leaves many special friends, aides and staff. She will always be remembered for her genuine caring, kindness, and her beautiful smile. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 16, at 1:00 with visitation to follow from 2:00 to 4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) with checks payable to Advance GCFA, P.O. Box 9668, New York, NY 10087-9068 or by calling 888-252-6174.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019