Nancy K. Brenn
1939 - 2020
) Nancy went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020. Nancy was born in Chardon, Ohio on August 16, 1939 to Ruth and Glenn Roberts. Nancy lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls and Stow. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene, Larry and Bob. She is survived by her children, Deborah and Richard; sister, Diane; brother, Gary; grandchildren, Todd (Kristy), Michael, Rick and Sharea and seven great grandchildren. Nancy was employed by Dr. Fratz and Pepsi Corp. and later in retirement she was owner and operator of Denan's Ceramics in Kent. A special thank you to Dr. Green who cared for Nancy the last two years. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brenn family. Messages and memories of Nancy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
