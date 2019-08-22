|
|
Nancy Kay (Hall) France Nancy Kay (Hall) France, 75, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after battling various cancers for 22 years. Nancy was a graduate of Springfield High School where she met her loving husband of 56 years and raised three kids in the community. Nancy was a lover of flowers, warm Coke, peanut butter crackers, Manchester Football and Basketball. But, her greatest love was her family and precious grandkids. She was the planner of get-togethers and family fun. There wasn't a holiday or birthday celebration where she wasn't "The Boss". One of her greatest enjoyments in life was taking her family on vacation to Litchfield Beach. She spent months packing clothes in vacuum sealed bags, making sure her coffee maker and creamer fit in the back of the car with the various pool and beach games she brought for the grandkids. If you were a friend or relative of Nancy's, you knew a birthday or holiday never went by without a thoughtful gift or card. It was her signature in life, making others feel special by delivering a package. Preceded in death by Grandma Jeanne; brother, David; and Grandma and Grandpa Jenkins, Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim; sons, Jeffrey and Jason (Darla); daughter, Jennifer (Troy); 'light of her life' grandkids, Jake, Jessica (Alex), Jo Jo, Janiece, Mallory, Jackson and (buddy) Ethan; mother, Grace; siblings, Sandy, Randy, Roger, Jerry and Robin; in-laws, Paula (Danny), Gary (Fleeta); and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mandy and Laura from Hospice. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Chapel - Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, where Memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sawyerwood United Methodist Church. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019