Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Chapel - Green Campus
1800 Raber Road
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Chapel - Green Campus
1800 Raber Road
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel - Green Campus
1800 Raber Road
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Nancy Kay (Hall) France

Nancy Kay (Hall) France Obituary
Nancy Kay (Hall) France Nancy Kay (Hall) France, 75, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after battling various cancers for 22 years. Friends and family will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Chapel - Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, where Memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sawyerwood United Methodist Church. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
