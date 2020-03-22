Home

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home Inc
500 Lima Ave
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-2626
Nancy Kay Reiter


1946 - 2020
Nancy Kay Reiter Obituary
Reiter Nancy Kay Rankin Reiter, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Born on September 14, 1946 and raised in Akron, Ohio to John W. Rankin Jr. and Gladia Mae Marlowe, she was a 1964 graduate of Akron Garfield High School. She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann (Greg) Stokes of Cresco, PA, Jennifer (Roby) Breitigam of Jenera, OH, and Jenene (Ted) Hanlon of Sullivan, OH, twelve grandchildren, and two great grandsons. KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. Due to the current COVID19 threat, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Nancy wanted donations to be made to Cure Gm1 Foundation, curegm1.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
