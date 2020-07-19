It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Kay Wessel announce her passing on July 12, 2020 in North Canton, Ohio. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Steven M. (Connie) Wessel of N. Canton, Ohio, Sherry Wessel of Milford, Ohio, Karen Wessel Watson of Jacksonville, Fla., William S. (Livvy) Wessel of San Jose, Calif., and Lori Wessel of Brookpark, Ohio, her five grandchildren, Nick (Crystal) Watson, Abbie Wessel, Emily Wessel, Nate Wessel and Samantha Wessel; her great-grandson, Julian Watson, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William G. Wessel; and her parents, George R. and Helen Sloan and stepmother, Agnes Sloan. Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio. on November 25, 1930. She grew up in Cleveland and graduated from Bowling Green State University. She was married to William G. "Bill" Wessel in 1953. They were residents of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio for over 50 years and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church before moving to N. Canton, Ohio. in 2005 and then attended St Paul's Catholic Church. Nancy was a home economics teacher after college and later retired from the JC Penney Co. after 20 years. She loved gardening, her cats and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. She also enjoyed James Bond movies, reading Tom Clancy books, and loved travel, telling people she was a "snowbird" and about her annual trips to Jacksonville, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date and Nancy will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio.







