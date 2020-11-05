Nancy Knapp Rosche' danced into this world on March 3, 1932 and left this world on October 30, 2020. Nancy loved life and enjoyed attending or hosting a party where she was impeccably dressed from her latest Nordstrom find "on sale". We always chuckled because Nordstrom is generally not thought of having sales all the time. She was the life of the party and enjoyed keeping everyone going with laughter. We witnessed many years of having friends over for Thanksgiving, and the very next evening hosted a party while most people are watching football and eating leftovers. She loved to dance, and she spent some time during her years at the Breen School of Nursing/Ursuline College where she chaired stunt day, she taught her classmates the Charleston Waltz, and she taught tap lessons for extra money. You would not be shocked to find out she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sorority because she loved people. She had standing plans with many girlfriends all the way up until Coronavirus got in the way. She was a long-time member of Akron Woman's City Club where she met life-long friends. She cared about people very much. Nancy began her career as a nurse for St. Thomas Medical Center, and then moved into nursing administration for Akron General Hospital. She went on to receive her Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from The University of Akron, which helped her in her last role where she was Associate Clinical Director for Portage Path Mental Health Center. Nancy was always committed to the Akron Community as well as people living here. Her energy was boundless and when she committed it was always 110%. If you needed someone to fundraise for a non- profit, she was always fine with making the ask. She was on a first name basis with all small business owners that make Akron a great community to live in. They will miss her annual asks for donations. Nancy was a founding member of Saint Vincent DePaul where she met with families to identify all the supplies, and furniture they needed to make a home. She then coordinated all the deliveries. Nancy was a proud member of WITAN as well as the WITAN Sustainers, which both aligned well with her desire to raise money for the community. During this same time, she became very committed to the Coach House Theatre. Nancy understood the value of the arts, so she served several years as the President of the board and pushed hard to keep the theatre open. While those around her would have been fine with those volunteer experiences, Nancy decided to join the Keep Akron Beautiful and the Merriman Hills Garden Club in her spare time. We often wondered what spare time? Nancy of course had the energy. Some may recall she ran for office in Summit County, and for good measure she became President of the Ohio Council of Republican Women. She ended her time on earth still giving back to by sitting on the Saint Thomas Women's Board, and the University of Akron Women's Committee. Nancy was a devout Catholic her entire life so of course there were additional ways she could give back. She became a member of Saint Bernard Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as spent time as the President of the Parish Council. She later became a member of St. Sebastian Church where she again volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister. We know Nancy is impeccably dressed and dancing in heaven. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Charles Knapp, her mother Marie Knapp, her brother Thomas E. Knapp, her brother Keith C. Knapp M.D., her sister-in-law Roberta (Birdie) Knapp, and nephew Kevin Knapp. Nancy is survived by her Husband Jules Rosche of Akron, children by marriage Sharon Rosche of Akron and Greg (Albina) Rosche of Dallas, Texas, close Nieces Lori Knapp of Kent, Teri (Susan) Knapp of Lakewood, and Nephew Brian (Jennifer) Knapp of Akron, along with many nieces and nephews in the Chicago and Ohio areas. Nancy will be missed by her family as well as the strangers that would have benefited from her generosity. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Sebastian located in Akron, Ohio on November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed by visiting http://www.youtube.com/StSebastianParish
.The family will be there at 10:00 a.m. to greet friends, please wear a mask. Service will allow for adequate social distancing. Remains will be buried privately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to One of a Kind Pet Rescue located at 1929 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
located at 1404 Goodale Boulevard #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.