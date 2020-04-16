|
Nancy Bourne, 81, passed away on April 13, 2020. She was born March 2, 1939, in Akron to the late Francis and Lillian Bourne. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1957 and retired from Mutual Health Services after 22 years. Nancy enjoyed going out with "The Posse" and spending time with friends. She always had a smile and she spread joy wherever she went. She had an extensive collection of crosses, Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Betty Boop, and Ms. Green M&M items. Above all, Nancy was devoted to her family. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, David and great-grandson, Christian. She is survived by her son, Francis (Robin) Juszli; daughter, Debra (Bruce) Lee; grandchildren, Stephanie, Shella (Julius), Sarah, Chelsey (David), and Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Kahlani, Kimora, Khloe, Julienne, Jacob, Jaydon, and Lily; and her companion, James Chaney. A private service for family will be held, but you are invited to send cards and letters to Nancy's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences with them online, and support your local food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic by making a donation in memory of Nancy. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020