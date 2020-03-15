|
Nancy L. Burgess, 81, passed away March 9, 2020. She was born to parents, Ernest and Minnie Morgan, January 25th, 1939 in Akron, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Ellet High School in 1957. She was married to the late Jack L. Burgess in 1957, and lived in Tallmadge, Ohio for most of their life. Nancy was a wonderful mother to five children, Steve (Debi), Mike (Virginia), Ron (Roxanne), Janette and Jack Jr. (Debbie) and an extended son, Arne Gilberg. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Megan (Clint), Jessica (Matt), Zachary, Jacob, Ryan (Nicole), Evan (Ashley), Mason, Lee, Taylor, Brittney, Derek, Blake, Brandon, Bailey, Morgan (Sam), and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Morneweck and Pat Brunn (John); brother, John Morgan and sister-in laws, Carole Boyes, Janet Burgess and brother-in law, Gene (Eloise) Burgess. Nancy was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Jack and sister, Mildred Folk; brothers, Ernie, Bill, Earl and Bob Morgan. Mom was a wonderful cook, On Saturday morning's we all looked forward to her fresh homemade biscuits and fried potatoes. Mom Loved the beach and our yearly Family summer vacations. She was an avid golfer with her lifelong friends and a world traveler with Dad, but most of all; her Family was her life. Mom was immensely proud and supportive of her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often walked the track around the pond at Keys Tower w/her endeared walking group. A special Thank You to her brother, John Morgan for the care & support he provided to Mom. Family and Friend's please join us on March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge for a short Memorial Service and reception following the Celebration of Life of Nancy L. Burgess. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Tallmadge.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020