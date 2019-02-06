Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Family of Faith United Methodist Church
800 E. Market St.
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Family of Faith United Methodist Church
800 E. Market St
Wake
Following Services
Family of Faith United Methodist Church
800 E. Market St.
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Nancy L. Cunningham


Nancy L. Cunningham Obituary
Nancy L.

Cunningham (Purtiman)

Nancy L. Cunningham (Purtiman) passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 82 with her children by her side.

Calling hours will be TODAY from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Additional visitation will be at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St. on Thursday, February 7 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, immediately followed by the funeral service at 12 noon, with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park followed by a luncheon at church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
