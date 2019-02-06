|
|
Nancy L.
Cunningham (Purtiman)
Nancy L. Cunningham (Purtiman) passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 82 with her children by her side.
Calling hours will be TODAY from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Additional visitation will be at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St. on Thursday, February 7 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, immediately followed by the funeral service at 12 noon, with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park followed by a luncheon at church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019