1/1
Nancy L. Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Nancy L. Hawkins, 83, died August 19, 2020. Born in Alliance, she had lived in Munroe Falls for many years prior to moving to Cuyahoga Falls in 2007. Nancy had retired from Kent State University and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed her exercise classes, singing, reading, and wintering in Naples, FL with her husband, Jerry. Nancy's greatest joy was the time she spent in gathering with her family, including a 2014 trip to Italy. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosina Citino; her son, Douglas, and her brother, Louis "Gigi" Citino, she is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jerry; son, Kyle (Linda); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Sue Hawkins. Nancy's family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice and the staff at Vitalia of Stow for their wonderful support and care of Nancy. Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow, Fr. Andrew Gonzalez celebrant. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the ALS Assoc.(als.org) or the Dementia Society (dementiasociety.org) (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved