) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Nancy L. Hawkins, 83, died August 19, 2020. Born in Alliance, she had lived in Munroe Falls for many years prior to moving to Cuyahoga Falls in 2007. Nancy had retired from Kent State University and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed her exercise classes, singing, reading, and wintering in Naples, FL with her husband, Jerry. Nancy's greatest joy was the time she spent in gathering with her family, including a 2014 trip to Italy. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosina Citino; her son, Douglas, and her brother, Louis "Gigi" Citino, she is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jerry; son, Kyle (Linda); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Sue Hawkins. Nancy's family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice and the staff at Vitalia of Stow for their wonderful support and care of Nancy. Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow, Fr. Andrew Gonzalez celebrant. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the ALS Assoc.(als.org
) or the Dementia Society
(dementiasociety.org
) (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)