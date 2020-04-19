|
|
Nancy L. Hunt, 84, passed away April 11, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Akron, Nancy had lived in Tallmadge all of her life. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, gardening and being outdoors. She loved her doggies and kitties very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland "Red" Hunt; parents, Louis and LaVon McGuire. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hall of Alliance, Karen (Steve) Kropp of Canton and Beth Dye of Columbus; sons, Greg Hunt of Tallmadge and John Hunt of Akron; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, James (Kay) McGuire. A special thanks to Pebble Creek Nursing Home for their care and devotion to Nancy during her stay there. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Restland Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020