Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Hunt


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Hunt Obituary
Nancy L. Hunt, 84, passed away April 11, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Akron, Nancy had lived in Tallmadge all of her life. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, gardening and being outdoors. She loved her doggies and kitties very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland "Red" Hunt; parents, Louis and LaVon McGuire. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hall of Alliance, Karen (Steve) Kropp of Canton and Beth Dye of Columbus; sons, Greg Hunt of Tallmadge and John Hunt of Akron; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, James (Kay) McGuire. A special thanks to Pebble Creek Nursing Home for their care and devotion to Nancy during her stay there. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Restland Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -