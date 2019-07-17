|
|
Nancy L Youel
Nancy L. Youel, age 77, was the beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Janice May, Richard (Brooke) and the late Stephen; cherished grandmother of Ryan; dear daughter of the late Dr. Leo and Kathryn Mundy; treasured sister of Diane McLaughlin, Mary Jean Cubbage (Bill); the late Donald Mundy and R. Patrick Mundy; caring sister-in-law of Frances Benedict (Ron) and Mary Anne Sturtz (Ken).
Memorial contributions are suggested in her name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Hospice of Medina County 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION THURSDAY, 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019