Nancy Lee Newman passed away to be with the Lord April 28th 2020. Born in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Earl and Jessie Thompson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Thompson, Ronald Thompson, Shirley Tolpa, Earline Best, and Geraldine Doleski. She is survived by brother, Mickey Thompson; her loving children, Paul Newman and Rachel Newman; as well as eight grandsons, Domenick, Dillon, Larry, Anthony, Johnathon, Bailey, Tyler, and Austyn and six great grandkids. Also many nieces and nephews. Nancy passed peacefully under Grace Hospice and Pebble Creek nursing care. Nancy was an STNA many years before retirement. She loved the ocean, going to bingo and camping. At this time there will be no services under Ohio orders. A celebration of life will take place at a later time then she will be put to rest with her family in Cadiz, Ohio. Per Nancy's wishes cremation by choice at Adams Mason funeral home. Then be at peace at home with her children. Heaven gained another angel, I love you mom forever missed. Rachel and Paul







