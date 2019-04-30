Nancy Lou Sayre (Crafton)



Nancy Lou Sayre, age 59, of Tallmadge, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019 at her home with her loving spouse by her side, after a courageous and admirable fight against cancer.



She was born on May 28, 1959 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Lena Mae (Melacon) Crafton.



Nancy was a 1977 graduate of Manchester High School and was a homemaker. Recently she worked at JoAnn Fabrics for a while, pursuing her interest of sewing. She loved gardening and sewing, however, her greatest joy was being a grandma.



Nancy was a member of Twin Falls United Methodist Church, and she had many "church sisters" that were very important to her.



Survivors include her loving husband, Steven A. Sayre, whom she married on May 12, 1979; her two daughters, Stephanie Sayre and Melissa (Brian) Cook; her grandchildren, Zoey and Gabriel. Her sisters also survive, Cynda Dimmer and Geraldine Crafton; one nephew, Tony Crafton and one niece, Lauren Dimmer.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald "Hap" Crafton.



Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home.



Nancy will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery, Uniontown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray costs of medical bills.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary