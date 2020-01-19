Home

Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Nancy Louise Ellison


1942 - 2020
Nancy Louise Ellison Obituary
Nancy Louise Ellison, 77, of Silver Lake, passed away January 18, 2020. She was born in Toledo on December 19, 1942. She married Richard and moved to Ft. Wayne, IN and later lived in Silver Lake. Nancy worked for over 44 years in Tallmadge City Schools and at St. Francis School in Indiana as a teacher. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marion Hammond. She is survived by her husband, Richard Sr.; son, Richard Jr. (Wendy) their children, Carolyn, Benjamin and Michael Ellison; brother, David (Bernadette) their sons, Timothy and Matthew Hammond and daughter, Stephane (Jay) Henderson and son, Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert (Sally) and their daughter, Heidi Koeneman and her son, Ethan; sisters-in-law, Julie and Nancy Ellison. Private family services will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow, FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
