Beloved mom/nana and sister, Nancy Louise Isom, went to her heavenly home November 2, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Karah Isom, she leaves behind daughter, Tina Gearhart (Scott); son, Aaron Isom; daughter, Jennifer Moore (Steve) and daughter, Sarah Harkness (James); grandchildren, Alexis, Corbin, Jessica, Samantha, Anthony, Jonathan and Matthew; six great-grandchildren; brother, David Larson (Dorothy); and her precious fur-babies, Shiloh Amore and Sophie Mae. Mom/nana was passionate about finding forever homes for animals within shelters, donating hundreds of handmade tie-blankets and pillows for their crates, to be taken home with them when adopted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1485 Marion Avenue, Akron, OH 44313, in her honor. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com