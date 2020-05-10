Nancy Louise Metcalf
1946 - 2020
e The Lord came down and placed Nancy's soul in His hands and lifted her up into Heaven on May 5, 2020. Nancy was born on March 21, 1946 to Blondie and Carl Austin. She grew up on North Hill and graduated from North High School, Gerber Beauty School, and Hamilton Business College. On April 2, 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, Tim Metcalfe, at Fort Walters, Texas. Being an army wife meant that she lived in several places before her husband, Tim, became an Akron fireman when they returned to Ohio and settled in Cuyahoga Falls. For the next 25 years Nancy served as an army wife and a firefighters wife, which, as Tim will tell you, was no easy feat! After having children, she went to work for the Akron Board of Education, following in Blondie's footsteps, driving special needs children. Nancy made many lifelong friends while driving for the BoE. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Red Hat Society; serving the community was important to her. In 2005 Nancy and her husband purchased a home in Sun City Center, FL thereby becoming "snowbirds." Together she and Tim built a whole new network of family and great friends. When Nancy was in Ohio, she was able to share her life and spend time with her three favorite people, her grandchildren, Max and Weston, and her dog, Cody. Taking another cue from Blondie, Nancy spoiled her dogs like children and, together with her family, raised Charlie, Sam, Schnookie, Tobey, and Cody. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tim Metcalfe, and their daughters, Teresa M Johnson, and Kristy Brenn, (Todd). She leaves behind three wonderful grandsons, Austyn, Max, and Weston Brenn; her brother, Carl Austin (Beverly) and sisters-in-law, Rhae Zimmerman and Tina Metcalfe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blondie and Carl Austin; mother-and father-in-law, Russell and Blanche Metcalfe; and brothers-in-law, Russell Metcalfe, and George Zimmerman. A special thanks to all the wonderful people who cared for Nancy during her 7-year battle with cancer. This includes the Cooper Cancer Center, Dr. Stephen Andrews and the Cleveland Clinic Hospice, Dr. Ester Remus. Private services will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 552 N. Main Street. Interment will be at the Western Reserve National Cemetery. After the Corona Virus has passed a Celebration of Life will be held TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Cancer Research Center. Contact St. Jude's at www.stjude.org.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
May 10, 2020
Tim, sorry for your loss please make sure your classmates know when Celebration of life is your friends want to be there
Karen
Classmate
May 10, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
