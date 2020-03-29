Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Nancy Lynn Shaffer

Nancy Lynn Shaffer Obituary
Nancy Lynn Shaffer, 77, passed away of unexpected causes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1942 to the late Arthur and Virginia Middleton. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for the Akron City Schools for many years as a cafeteria employee. Nancy served as the President for the Kenmore High School Band Boosters and enjoyed being active with her Kenmore graduating class of 1960. She was a member of the Kenmore Senior Center where she served as tour coordinator for several years and enjoyed performing community service for the City of Akron. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Middleton and husband, Ken Shaffer; Nancy is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Steve) Williams and Kristy Shaffer-May; granddaughter, Jordan. DUE TO COVID-19 THE FAMILY WILL HAVE A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT A LATER TIME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Kenmore Senior Club" at the Kenmore Senior Center, 880 Kenmore Blvd Akron, Ohio 44314. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shaffer family. Messages and memories of Nancy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
