Nancy M. Smith, 54, was suddenly called home to the Lord on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. John Britt Sr.; son, Ryan; and daughter, Krystal. Nancy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ricky; children, Paul (Felicia) Crites Jr., Coby Smith and Erica Marins; mother, Judy (Joe) Cefalo; siblings, Frankie (Joe) Taralla, Dody (Brad) Young, John Britt Jr., Donald (Kristy) Britt, Harold (Denise) Britt; 10 grandchildren; and the love of her life, Spanky. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 4 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.