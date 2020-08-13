1/1
Nancy M. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy M. Smith, 54, was suddenly called home to the Lord on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. John Britt Sr.; son, Ryan; and daughter, Krystal. Nancy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ricky; children, Paul (Felicia) Crites Jr., Coby Smith and Erica Marins; mother, Judy (Joe) Cefalo; siblings, Frankie (Joe) Taralla, Dody (Brad) Young, John Britt Jr., Donald (Kristy) Britt, Harold (Denise) Britt; 10 grandchildren; and the love of her life, Spanky. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 4 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved