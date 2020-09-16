Nancy M. Vandever, 75, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, September 13, 2020. She was born April 1, 1945 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Betty (nee Markley) Hile. She was a salesclerk for many years at Macy's department store. She was a graduate of Coventry High School, a member of the American Legion Post #566, American Legion Auxillary, Akron Orioles, The Hibernians and a 25 year member of Firestone V.F.W. Post #3383. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kim Purtan. She is survived by her beloved husband, William; sons, Keven and Keith; grandchildren, Kendra, Chessa, Samantha and Cindy; great grandchild, Allison; sister, Sharon (Larry) Sarver. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Burial to follow at Wooster Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vandever family. Messages and memories of Nancy can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.