Nancy Marie King
) June 06, 1956 October 07, 2020 Nancy Marie King (nee Ciavarella) was born on June 6, 1956 in Akron, Ohio and passed away peacefully in Leamington, ON on October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Fred for 28 years; loving mother of Nicholas King (Steph), Stephanie Rose (Matt), Danny King (Catherine) and Crystal King; cherished Grandma of nine with one on the way and great-grandma of one. She was predeceased by her parents, Angelo and NancyCiavarella; dear sister of Tony Ciavarella and Larry Ciavarella (Diane); dear aunt of Angelo, Ann Marie and Lea all of Akron, OH. Nancy will also be missed by many dear friends. As per Nancy's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest in Akron, OH when time permits. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE (Kingsville) 519-254-2585. Online condolences and cherishes memories may be shared with the family at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 12, 2020
Condolences to the King and Ciavarella Family. We have been friends with Nancy for many years, she was always so pleasant to talk with when she came home to visit. God Bless, Nancy.
Terry & Anne Carmedy
Friend
