|
|
Nancy Marie Taylor
THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Nancy M. Taylor, 68, passed away July 7, 2019. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, she worked as a clerk in the Summit County Auditor. Nancy enjoyed making glass fusion art in The Villages, FL, where she had lived for the past six years. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Marcy Cunningham, she is survived by husband, James Taylor; sons, Paul and Matt Taylor; grandchildren, Corey and Emily; and sister, Debbie Crow (Larry). Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call three hours prior to the service. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019