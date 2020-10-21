1/1
Nancy Murphy
1964 - 2020
"Our Angel has left us for Heaven and left her smiles, kindness and gentle spirit with us forever." Nancy A. Murphy, 56, of Akron, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Akron General Cleveland Clinic in Akron, Ohio. She was born March 4, 1964 in Akron, Ohio to William and Donna E. (Arnold) Murphy. Nancy was a 1983 graduate of Akron North High School, loved to play candy crush, going camping and most of all her three dogs Sara, Chancey and Cupcake. Survivors include her parents, William and Donna Murphy, fiance' Charles Draves, sister Christine (Darrel) Richardson, nephew Tyler (Kaitlain) Richardson, great niece Kora Lee, "brother" Mike Nelson, her aunt Jo and several other aunts, uncles and friends. Calling hours will be from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Streetsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Summit County Animal Control, 250 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44307. Condolence and memories of Nancy may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
(330) 626-4966
