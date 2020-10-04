1/1
Nancy N. Robinson
Nancy N. Robinson, 73, unexpectedly passed away on September 15, 2020. Nancy was born on November 7, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV to Richard and Muriel (Satterfield) Neyman. Over her years, Nancy had a variety of hobbies and interests from working on cars to playing bagpipes, golf, and pool. But what she was most known for was her knitting, always working on a blanket, scarf, socks, or sweater for someone she loved. In the fall, she could always be found yelling at the tv/cheering on her beloved Cleveland Browns and West Virginia Mountaineers, and occasionally the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nancy held many titles: mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and friend. However, the title she was most proud of was grandmother. Nothing in this world made her happier than to brag about and dote on her grandbabies, Vivien and Simon. Nancy also enjoyed watching the karma that comes when your child becomes a parent. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Muriel Neyman and her long time partner, Lenis Bosley. Nancy will forever be missed by her daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Carpenter; brothers, Mark (Suzyn) Neyman and Bill (Debra) Neyman; grandchildren, Vivien and Simon Carpenter; the families of the Bosleys, Yosts, and Robinsons; many friends at Rockwell Automation, the Italian-American Club, various pool leagues, and other clubs. A Celebration of Life will be held later in 2021. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330.928.1313
