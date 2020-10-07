1/1
Nancy Nash
1937 - 2020
) Nancy Nash, 83, of Akron, passed away September 29, 2020 at home with family following end stage COPD. She was born February 23, 1937 in Akron, the daughter of John and Wilma Ribblett. Mom's proudest achievement was her family. Preceded in death by parents, John and Wilma Ribblett; husband, Kelmer Nash; son, Stephen Nash; and brother, Vann Ribblett; she is survived by son, John (Jane); daughter, Victoria (Brett); grandchildren, Brittany (Chad), Nicole (Jeff), Michelle (Cory), and Gina (Zoe); great grandchildren, Victoria, Christopher, Izabella, Edward, Jace, and Killian. A special thank you to Hospice of Summa, her care team was phenomenal. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation nor service.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
