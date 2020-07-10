Heaven received another angel when Nancy Patricia Grosenbaugh, 85, who grew up in Sharon, Pa., and raised her family in Akron, passed away Tuesday surrounded by her family at home in Robinson Township, Pa., where she lived the past nine years. A 1957 graduate of Kent State University, Nancy was a former elementary school teacher in Sharon and Akron who married the late Kean T. Grosenbaugh in 1958. She loved all things old - pictures, furniture and the '48 Cleveland Indians - and had a particular fondness for animals. Nancy displayed toughness, resilience and creativity after suffering a major stroke when she was 45. Her lasting message to her grandchildren was to have a strong sense of honesty, kindness and patience. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Day Morgan and Nell Josephine (Cumley), and sister, Barbara Anne, of Berkley, Ca. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Erin) of Akron, loving daughter Barbara (Gerry) Dulac of Robinson Township, Pa., four granddaughters - Maggie, Taylor, Brooke and Paige - and many friends. Private family services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Stroke Association
.