Nancy Pritchard



Mrs. Nancy Pritchard, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away Feb. 14, 2019 in Modesto, Calif.



Nancy was born on April 6, 1932 in Dubois, Pa. Nancy lived most of her life in Akron, where she graduated from Garfield High School in 1950. She worked for thirty years as an executive secretary for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. She was an active member of the Arlington Memorial Baptist Church before retiring to Panama City, Florida with her husband Chuck Pritchard in 1988. There Mrs. Pritchard served as director of Crisis Pregnancy Center and was an active member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and led Ladies' Bible Study groups. After her husband's passing in 2012, Nancy moved to Turlock, Calif. to be near family. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Turlock.



Mrs. Pritchard was pre-deceased by her parents, Joe and Josephine Sterling, and her husband, Charles D. Pritchard. She is survived by daughters, Adrienne Smith of Indianapolis, Ind. and Renee Carpenter (Matt) of Kelseyville, Calif. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Clayton Smith of Indianapolis, Mallory Siegel (Alex) and great-granddaughter, Liv, of San Jose, Calif., Evan Carpenter (Emma) and great-granddaughter, Eloise, of Claremont, Calif.



Funeral services were held Feb. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Turlock, Calif., the Reverend Dr. Craig Wright officiated. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019