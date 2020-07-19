1/1
Nancy Rae Lewis
TOGETHER AGAIN On July 16, 2020, Nancy Rae Lewis, age 84, followed her beloved husband "Peachy" of 67 years to be with her Lord Jesus Christ for eternity. She joins her mother, Neva; brother, John Smith and husband, Carroll Lewis who preceded her by only 13 days. She was born in Akron in 1936. Her father Ralph Smith died in a railroad tragedy when she was 6 years old. In spite of a difficult childhood, she grew up, married her high school sweetheart, and both went on to surrender their lives to their Savior. She served in many ways, including a jail ministry and a Christian coffee house. She loved to bake and cook for others "feeding half the neighborhood." In later years, the children in the neighborhood called her Miss Nancy. They would visit her, and she always shared a special treat with a dose of Jesus. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Helen); children, Michael (Bethany), John (Darla), Dawn (John), "like a son" Pat Gramley (Vickie) and "adopted daughter" Barb Kane; grandchildren, Erin, Josh, Emily, Dustin, Dan, April, Sam, Todd, Tyler, Nate, Zach, Kristin, and James; great grandchildren, Jack, Knox, Marlee Rae, Lincoln, Max, and Beckham; nieces and nephews Cheryl, Viki, Scott, Steve, Erica, Chris, Louise, Dan, Kelly, Laura, Josh, Susie, David, Becky, Mark, Marty, Kathy, and Pete. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, July, 21, at Grace Church, Norton Campus, (3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Barberton, Ohio 44203), where friends may call one hour prior to service. Private interment in Copley Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
