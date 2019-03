Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Romans Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Romans

Nancy Mae Romans, age 85, peaceably went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 with family members by her side. She was born on February 8th, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to Russell and Eda (Mastro) Brumfield. Her mother passed away two weeks after Nancy's birth and she was adopted and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. by her aunt, Lillian Kohler. Nancy had one sister, Joann Porach (deceased) and one brother, Larry Brumfield (Deborah) of Medina, Ohio.



Nancy was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was also a proud Air Force veteran, wonderful wife, and incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was saved and baptized in San Antonio, Texas in 1952 and attended The Akron Baptist Temple and Grace Baptist Church both in Akron, Ohio during her adult life.



Nancy went to Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis. and graduated in 1952. She immediately joined the Air Force in 1952 where she met and married fellow Airman Wayne Romans, over 63 years ago.



She is survived by her husband Wayne and three children; Thomas (Gloria) of Houston, Texas, Rhonda Abrams (Douglas) of New Franklin, Ohio, and David (Dorinda) of North Canton, Ohio, along with eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



Nancy worked various jobs throughout her career, but she most enjoyed helping her husband start and run their own advertising and art businesses for nearly 50 years. She was brilliant with numbers, keeping everyone on track, and bringing a smile to everyone's face. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, cleaning, working outside, ironing clothes, cross word puzzles, and making blankets for babies. She loved a good cup of coffee, yellow roses, laughing, and supporting her kids at events - and most of all being with her family.



In keeping with Nancy's final wishes, a private family funeral is planned with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. There are no public calling hours. Also, the floral arrangement atop the casket is the only floral piece permitted by the Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a faith-based organization of your choice is appreciated. The family would like to express deep appreciation to the St. Luke's Lutheran Community - Portage Lakes, the staff and fellow members of Grace Baptist Church, and Summa Hospice.



Words cannot adequately convey how much she meant to each of us and how deeply she will be missed. We love you mom! Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019