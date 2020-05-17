) TOGETHER AGAIN Nancy Sue Calhoun, age 89, of Uniontown, Ohio, died on May 9, 2020 at The Colony Healthcare Facility. She was born on May 5, 1931 in Seville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Florence Irene (nee Long) Johnson. Nancy was a graduate of Seville High School and was a secretary for Seville Box Board. She loved going to church, singing and playing the piano, however, her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her four children, Cathy J. Herrin, Samuel J. Calhoun, Timothy A. (Caitlyn) Calhoun and Patti J. Ranshaw; her 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her sister, Jeanne (Dan) Beaver, also survives. Other than her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellis Calhoun on March 6, 2016, they were united in marriage on June 6, 1952; and her siblings, John Johnson and Patricia Gordon. Private services will be held and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.