WADSWORTH -- Nancy Sue Rose 81, a lifelong resident of Wadsworth passed away February 19, 2020. Nancy was born September 4, 1938 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Welker E. and Helen (nee Lowe) Rohrer. Nancy enjoyed reading, puzzles, horses, loved her soap operas and Molly her kitty. But her greatest joy came from spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan A. Rose. Nancy is survived by her children; John (Michelle) Rose, David (Vicky) Rose, Donna (Jody) Neal, William (Roda) Rose and Debbie (Joe) Gregory. There are 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Sisters; Laura Yost, Linda ( Ron) Likley and Karen (Larry) Hall. The family will receive friends 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth, Ohio.Where funeral services will be conducted Monday February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Murrell officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family request memorial contributions be made to Absolute Hospice. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) wwwHilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2020