Nancy Tunnell Parker, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019. An Akron native, she attended Buchtel High School and the University of Akron, obtaining her degree in education. She was a teacher in the Akron Public Schools prior to having children. Nancy was an active member with St. Paul's Episcopal Church, namely the Altar Guild and the Needlepoint Guild. She was a long-time member of Akron General Women's Board and Portage Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, reading and needlepoint among her many hobbies, and is remembered for her generosity and philanthropy. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and brother, Dr. LeRoy Tunnell; she is survived by her children, Elizabeth Parker and Stephen (Diane) Parker; her grandchildren, Cole (Lindsay) and Cory Butcher, and Chase Parker; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Bailey; her sister-in-law, Marian Tunnell; and cousins, Henry Tunnell and Jim (Joanne) Brock. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church followed by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Akron Garden Club--English Garden Fund at Stan Hywet, P.O. Box 13343, Fairlawn, Ohio 44334, St. Paul's Episcopal Church Flower Guild or Needlepoint Guild, 1361 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 or Northern Ohio PGA Foundation, 4735 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019