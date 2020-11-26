With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Nancy Y. Blanchard, on November 23, 2020. In her 86th year, she left us while sleeping peacefully at Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald, and her son, Robert, she is survived by her sister, Betty Ann Bock of Chelsea, Michigan, daughters Lynn Mutti of Mansfield, Texas and Beth Boggins (John) of Akron, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. On May 12, 1934, she was born in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, to the late Anna and John Young. A graduate of Westminster College, Nancy worked for KDKA-TV in Pittsburg as a secretary and sometimes weather girl. While on holiday with friends at Mount Airy Lodge in the Pocono Mountains, she met the love of her life and future husband. Nancy and Donald married in 1956 and moved to Lyndhurst, Ohio, where their three children were born. They moved to North Canton, Ohio, in 1963 when Donald began work with the Hoover Company. Possessing a supreme eye for detail, a flair for color and a distinctive decorating style, Nancy loved to help her friends transform their homes into warm and elegant places. As her reputation spread, she turned her talent into a more than 25-year career as an interior designer. She was co-owner of New Berlin Trading Company and owner of N. Blanchard's Design Studio and Accessories Shop, both in North Canton. Nancy was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana. She found joy in planning fun and extravagant gatherings, and she loved having her family and friends come together in her beautiful home. She was a perfect hostess and a treasured friend to many. A champion for her community, Nancy was a founding volunteer contributor to the Canton Museum of Art's annual Christkindl Markt and a long-time member of the Aultman Hospital Auxiliary Board. She supported the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Fashion Show Luncheon and was active within church life at Faith United Methodist Church. Nancy was dearly loved, is greatly missed and her memory will always be cherished. Special thanks to the wonderful staff members at Rockynol and First Light, who provided Nancy with loving care in her final days. Due to Covid-19, no memorial service is planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a remembrance is scheduled.







