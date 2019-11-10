Home

Nancy Young


1934 - 2019
Nancy Young Obituary
Nancy J. Young, age 85, of Hartville passed away on November 6, 2019. She was born in Suffield, OH on August 29, 1934 to the late Lorin and Cordie (Shafer) Garmier. She married Lawrence "Shorty" Young and is survived by their children, Loretta "Sue" (Bob) Blessing, Natalie (Patrick) Peralta, David Young, Kathy (Marty) Matheny; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 4 PM at United Methodist Church of Uniontown, 13370 Cleveland Ave., followed by a celebration of life reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Uniontown Chapel of Faith, P.O. Box 336, Uniontown, OH 44685, where Nancy was a member. Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364, www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -