Nannie E. Burkhart, 82, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born in Saltville, VA to the late Ballard and Mary Harrison and moved to Akron after graduating from high school. Nannie worked in transportation for the Akron Public Schools and at the Longaberger Basket Company, and she was a fabulous cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Ford Sr. and Ernest Burkhart; son, Ballard; daughter, Ellen; grandson, Calvin; brothers, Gaines and Beecher; and sisters, Betsy and Louise. She is survived by her children, Marvin (Lynn), Calvin (Cindy), Melvin (Kris), Marty and Mark (Linda); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard. Due to the current social circumstances, a private family service will be held followed by burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020