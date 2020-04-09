Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Nannie Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nannie E. Burkhart


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nannie E. Burkhart Obituary
Nannie E. Burkhart, 82, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born in Saltville, VA to the late Ballard and Mary Harrison and moved to Akron after graduating from high school. Nannie worked in transportation for the Akron Public Schools and at the Longaberger Basket Company, and she was a fabulous cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Ford Sr. and Ernest Burkhart; son, Ballard; daughter, Ellen; grandson, Calvin; brothers, Gaines and Beecher; and sisters, Betsy and Louise. She is survived by her children, Marvin (Lynn), Calvin (Cindy), Melvin (Kris), Marty and Mark (Linda); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard. Due to the current social circumstances, a private family service will be held followed by burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -