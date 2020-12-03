1/1
Nannie L. Twitty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Nancy) Nannie L. Twitty (Nancy) passed away on November 23, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Born on October 12, 1941 in Cordele, GA. She was proceeded in Death by parents, Freeman and Wylean Stembridge, Husband Walter Green Sr., and 14 Siblings. She is survived by children: Valerie (Levail) McKinnie, Walter (Rhonda) Green Jr, six Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren. Retired from Akron Children's Hospital after 30 years of services. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 with viewing at 11 a.m. and Service will begin at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave, Akron OH 44306. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 875 Peerless Ave Akron, OH 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved