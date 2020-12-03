(Nancy) Nannie L. Twitty (Nancy) passed away on November 23, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Born on October 12, 1941 in Cordele, GA. She was proceeded in Death by parents, Freeman and Wylean Stembridge, Husband Walter Green Sr., and 14 Siblings. She is survived by children: Valerie (Levail) McKinnie, Walter (Rhonda) Green Jr, six Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren. Retired from Akron Children's Hospital after 30 years of services. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 with viewing at 11 a.m. and Service will begin at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave, Akron OH 44306. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 875 Peerless Ave Akron, OH 44320.