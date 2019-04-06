|
Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe
Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe, age 81, passed away on April 4, 2019.
Born on October 6, 1937, she retired from Summa Akron City Hospital after 20 years of service. Naomi enjoyed reading, gardening and crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne Blythe; son, Dennis Blythe (Pam); daughters, Tonia Ostrander (Bill) and Kim Coddington (Wil); grandchildren, Sean Aleman, Justine Coddington, Courtney Stone, Corey Litsinger, and Alex and Tyler Blythe.
Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire and Rescue Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.
(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019