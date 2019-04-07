Home

Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe

Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe Obituary
Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe

Naomi L. "Roni" Blythe, age 81, passed away on April 4, 2019.

Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire and Rescue Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.

(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
